On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Basketball, TBT

4 p.m.: Blue Collar U vs. Category 5 ESPN

6 p.m.: The Money Team vs. Carmen’s Crew ESPN

Olympics

5:30 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball USA

6:30 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain NBC Sports

7:45 a.m.: Archery – Preliminary Rounds NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Badminton NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Equestrian – Grand Prix and Team Final NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain USA

10:30 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Epee NBC Sports

11 a.m.: Men’s Rugby Quarterfinal USA

11:30 a.m.: Women’s Weightlifting USA

Noon: Boxing USA

Noon: Judo USA

Noon: Taekwondo USA

1:30 p.m.: Table Tennis NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: Men’s Surfing NBC Sports

3 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – U.S. Vs. Switzerland USA

5 p.m.: Rowing CNBC

5 p.m.: Swimming – Finals NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s Gymnastics NBC

6 p.m.: Women’s Table Tennis USA

7 p.m.: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia USA

7 p.m.: Tennis Olympics

7:45 p.m.: Women’s Cycling CNBC

8:30 p.m.: Men’s Rugby USA

8:45 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia NBC Sports

9 p.m.: Men’s Kayaking NBC

9:30 p.m.: Archery USA

9:35 p.m.: Women’s Cycling NBC

9:35 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. Vs. Italy NBC

10 p.m.: Canoeing – Slalom USA

10 p.m.: Men’s Cycling CNBC

11 p.m.: Men’s Diving USA

12 a.m. (Wednesday): Canoeing – Slalom USA

12:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Beach Volleyball NBC Sports

1 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Soccer – Germany Vs. Ivory Coast NBC Sports

1 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s 3x3 Basketball USA

1:30 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Rugby USA

2:30 a.m. (Wed.): 3x3 Basketball USA

3 a.m. (Wed.): Swimming – Men’s and Women’s Heats USA

3:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Canoeing -Slalom NBC Sports

4:30 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan NBC Sports

Rodeo

7 p.m.: PBR: The Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports

Soccer, men

3 p.m.: Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma FS2

Softball, high school

6 p.m.: Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700 AM

Events subject to change

