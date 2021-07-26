On the Air
Mon., July 26, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Basketball, TBT
4 p.m.: Blue Collar U vs. Category 5 ESPN
6 p.m.: The Money Team vs. Carmen’s Crew ESPN
Olympics
5:30 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball USA
6:30 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain NBC Sports
7:45 a.m.: Archery – Preliminary Rounds NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Badminton NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Equestrian – Grand Prix and Team Final NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain USA
10:30 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Epee NBC Sports
11 a.m.: Men’s Rugby Quarterfinal USA
11:30 a.m.: Women’s Weightlifting USA
Noon: Boxing USA
Noon: Judo USA
Noon: Taekwondo USA
1:30 p.m.: Table Tennis NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.: Men’s Surfing NBC Sports
3 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – U.S. Vs. Switzerland USA
5 p.m.: Rowing CNBC
5 p.m.: Swimming – Finals NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s Gymnastics NBC
6 p.m.: Women’s Table Tennis USA
7 p.m.: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia USA
7 p.m.: Tennis Olympics
7:45 p.m.: Women’s Cycling CNBC
8:30 p.m.: Men’s Rugby USA
8:45 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia NBC Sports
9 p.m.: Men’s Kayaking NBC
9:30 p.m.: Archery USA
9:35 p.m.: Women’s Cycling NBC
9:35 p.m.: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. Vs. Italy NBC
10 p.m.: Canoeing – Slalom USA
10 p.m.: Men’s Cycling CNBC
11 p.m.: Men’s Diving USA
12 a.m. (Wednesday): Canoeing – Slalom USA
12:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Beach Volleyball NBC Sports
1 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Soccer – Germany Vs. Ivory Coast NBC Sports
1 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s 3x3 Basketball USA
1:30 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Rugby USA
2:30 a.m. (Wed.): 3x3 Basketball USA
3 a.m. (Wed.): Swimming – Men’s and Women’s Heats USA
3:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Canoeing -Slalom NBC Sports
4:30 a.m. (Wed.): Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan NBC Sports
Rodeo
7 p.m.: PBR: The Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports
Soccer, men
3 p.m.: Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma FS2
Softball, high school
6 p.m.: Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National ESPNU
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700 AM
Events subject to change
