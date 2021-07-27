Spokane’s housing boom outstripping nation’s record pace

From staff and wire reports AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply.

Spokane’s housing market reflects what is occurring across the country, as homebuyer demand is outpacing the supply of properties on the market.

Spokane County’s median closing price hit a record breaking $380,000 in June, a 28.8% increase compared with the $295,000 median in June 2020, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors.

Nationally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.

The hottest markets were Phoenix (where prices surged 25.9%), San Diego (24.7%) and Seattle (23.4%). All 20 cities reported faster year-over-year growth in May than they did in April.

The U.S. housing market has been hot. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, have traded in apartments and small homes in city for bigger houses in the suburbs.

The Federal Reserve’s easy money policies have also kept mortgage rates near historic lows, pushing up demand for housing.

Spokane Association of Realtors Executive Officer Rob Higgins anticipates strong buyer demand to persist, although there may be a slight slowdown the second half of the year.

“We are starting to see our inventory tick up a little,” he said. “New listings were up 16% in June over May and, actually, new listings for the year have been exceeding last year.”

Many buyers have taken advantage of record-low interest rates this year, further squeezing the supply of homes in Spokane’s hot housing market.

The county had 284 properties on the market in June, representing a 12-day supply, compared to 224 homes available in May.

“Hopefully, we’re going to see more inventory coming in and I think that will happen,” Higgins said. “The key ingredient is what will happen with interest rates in the next quarter and next half of year. If it ticks upward, that will slow demand a little.”

In the rest of the country, the supply of houses for sale has been limited, partly because many Americans are reluctant to put their properties on the market and allow would-be buyers to troop through their homes.

But rising prices have pushed many would-be buyers out of the market.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that sales of new homes fell in June for the third straight month, sliding to the lowest level in more than a year.

Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that sales of previously occupied homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak.

“Price pressures remain very firm and appear ready to stay that way in the months to come,’’ said Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow.

“Indeed, sharply rising prices do appear to have priced out some home shoppers, particularly those looking to enter the market for the first time, and causing fatigue among would-be buyers,” Speakman continued. “But overall demand for homes remains very firm.’’

The Associated Press contributed to this report