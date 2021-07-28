The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Giant leap for Birdkind

UPDATED: Wed., July 28, 2021

Courtesy/ANGELA MARIE
Angela Marie took a photo of this yellow-headed blackbird.

“One giant leap for Birdkind,” she wrote. “Juvenile bird season can be tricky for identifying even the most common birds.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

