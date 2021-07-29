2021 Watershed: the lineup

From wire reports

From wire reports

The 2021 Watershed country music festival headliners are Tim McGraw on Friday night, Dierks Bentley (who headlines Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Friday night) on Saturday night and Thomas Rhett on Sunday night. Here is the full lineup:

Friday

Main stage: Dee Jay Silver: 3:30 p.m., Lindsay Ell, 4:20 p.m., Russell Dickerson, 5:55 p.m., Kelsea Ballerini, 7:35 p.m., Tim McGraw, 9:30 p.m.

Next From Nashville: Alana Springsteen, 3 p.m., Alex Hall, 4:05 p.m., Priscilla Block, 5:10 p.m., Shy Carter, 6:30 p.m., late night with Dee Jay Silver, 11 p.m.

Saturday

Main stage: Dee Jay Silver, 2:30 p.m., Ned Ledoux, 3:10 p.m., Morgan Evans, 4:25 p.m., Ashley McBryde, 5:50 p.m., Billy Currington, 7:30 p.m., Dierks Bentley, 9:25 p.m.

Next From Nashville: Brittney Spencer, 2:50 p.m., Laine Hardy, 3:50 p.m., Jackson Dean, 5:05 p.m., Payton Smith, 6:25 p.m., late night with Dee Jay Silver (Olympics night), 11 p.m.

Sunday

Main stage: Dee Jay Silver, 2:15 p.m., Blanco Brown, 2:45 p.m., Gabby Barrett, 3:45 p.m., Hardy, 5 p.m., Randy Houser, 6:20 p.m., Jon Pardi, 7:50 p.m., Thomas Rhett, 9:30 p.m.

Next From Nashville: Reyna Roberts, 1:45 p.m., Tiera, 2:35 p.m., Temecula Road, 3:30 p.m., Kyle Morgan, 4:30 p.m., Ross Ellis, 5:40 p.m., Callista Clark, 6:50 p.m.

The lineups and set times are subject to change.

If you go: Friday through Sunday. Rescheduled from July 31, 2020. All original tickets still valid. 754 Silica Road NW, George. Single-day pass $197-$304; three-day pass $471-$808. (509) 785-6262, watershedfest.com