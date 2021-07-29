The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 81° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 2 ESPNU

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane SWX

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Football, Australian rules

10 p.m.: Gold Coast at Brisbane FS1

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Hawthorn at Adelaide FS1

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF

Lacrosse, women

5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue FS1

Olympics

5:45 a.m.: Men’s Table Tennis – Singles Final USA

10:30 a.m.: Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain NBC Sports

11:15 a.m.: Badminton – Mixed Doubles NBC Sports

11:45 a.m.: Men’s Kayaking – Slalom Semifinals, Finals USA

1 p.m.: Judo – Women’s +78, Men’s +100 USA

1:30 p.m.: M/W Boxing USA

5 p.m.: Track and Field, Beach Volleyball, Swimming NBC

6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF

9 p.m.: Women’s Rugby – Semifinals CNBC

9:05 p.m.: Triathlon, BMX Freestyle NBC

10:30 p.m.: Men’s Trampoline – Compulsory, Voluntary Finals CNBC

3 a.m. (Saturday): Track and Field NBC Sports

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC ESPN

7 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Kansas at Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1

4 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis FS1

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, Big 3

Noon: Week 4 CBS

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT ESPN

11 a.m.: Illinois Quarterfinalists ESPN

4 p.m.: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23 ESPN2

6 p.m.: Columbus Quarterfinalists… ESPN2

Boxing

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX 28

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1

Golf

6:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF

Lacrosse, women

9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue FS1

MMA

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland ESPN

Olympics

6:45 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands NBC Sports

7:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany USA

8 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Sabre Final NBC Sports

11:15 a.m.: Judo, Boxing, Weightlifting USA

Noon: Women’s Badminton – Semifinals NBC Sports

3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF

5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Swimming NBC

6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF

8:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain USA

9 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Men’s Swimming NBC

2 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinal NBC Sports

3:15 a.m. (Sunday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix EPSN2

1 p.m.: NHRA FOX 28

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox TBS

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay ESPN

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: Semifinals ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Semifinals ESPN

Crossfit

11 a.m.: CrossFit Games CBS

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF

Horse racing

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse, women

9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden FS1

Noon: Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Arsenault FS1

Olympics

7 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China USA

9:45 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada USA

12:15 p.m.: Boxing, Wrestling USA

1:45 p.m.: Women’s Weightlifting – 76kg USA

4 p.m.: Women’s Diving, Beach Volleyball, Women’s Gymnastics, Track and Field NBC

11:10 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Springboard CNBC

12 a.m. (Monday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 NBC Sports

1:30 a.m. (Monday): Women’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinals NBC Sports

3 a.m. (Monday): M/W Cycling – Sprint, Pursuit USA

3:45 a.m. (Monday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 NBC Sports

Rugby

1 p.m.: MLR: Rugby ATL vs. L.A. Giltinis CBS

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories