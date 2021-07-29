On the Air
Thu., July 29, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 2 ESPNU
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane SWX
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Football, Australian rules
10 p.m.: Gold Coast at Brisbane FS1
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Hawthorn at Adelaide FS1
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF
Lacrosse, women
5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue FS1
Olympics
5:45 a.m.: Men’s Table Tennis – Singles Final USA
10:30 a.m.: Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain NBC Sports
11:15 a.m.: Badminton – Mixed Doubles NBC Sports
11:45 a.m.: Men’s Kayaking – Slalom Semifinals, Finals USA
1 p.m.: Judo – Women’s +78, Men’s +100 USA
1:30 p.m.: M/W Boxing USA
5 p.m.: Track and Field, Beach Volleyball, Swimming NBC
6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
9 p.m.: Women’s Rugby – Semifinals CNBC
9:05 p.m.: Triathlon, BMX Freestyle NBC
10:30 p.m.: Men’s Trampoline – Compulsory, Voluntary Finals CNBC
3 a.m. (Saturday): Track and Field NBC Sports
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC ESPN
7 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Kansas at Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1
4 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, Big 3
Noon: Week 4 CBS
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT ESPN
11 a.m.: Illinois Quarterfinalists ESPN
4 p.m.: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23 ESPN2
6 p.m.: Columbus Quarterfinalists… ESPN2
Boxing
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX 28
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1
Golf
6:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF
Lacrosse, women
9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue FS1
MMA
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland ESPN
Olympics
6:45 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands NBC Sports
7:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany USA
8 a.m.: Women’s Fencing – Team Sabre Final NBC Sports
11:15 a.m.: Judo, Boxing, Weightlifting USA
Noon: Women’s Badminton – Semifinals NBC Sports
3:30 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Swimming NBC
6 p.m.: Men’s Golf GOLF
8:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain USA
9 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, Men’s Swimming NBC
2 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinal NBC Sports
3:15 a.m. (Sunday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix EPSN2
1 p.m.: NHRA FOX 28
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox TBS
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay ESPN
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: Semifinals ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Semifinals ESPN
Crossfit
11 a.m.: CrossFit Games CBS
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF
Horse racing
12:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse, women
9 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden FS1
Noon: Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Arsenault FS1
Olympics
7 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China USA
9:45 a.m.: Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada USA
12:15 p.m.: Boxing, Wrestling USA
1:45 p.m.: Women’s Weightlifting – 76kg USA
4 p.m.: Women’s Diving, Beach Volleyball, Women’s Gymnastics, Track and Field NBC
11:10 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Springboard CNBC
12 a.m. (Monday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 NBC Sports
1:30 a.m. (Monday): Women’s Field Hockey – Quarterfinals NBC Sports
3 a.m. (Monday): M/W Cycling – Sprint, Pursuit USA
3:45 a.m. (Monday): M/W Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 NBC Sports
Rugby
1 p.m.: MLR: Rugby ATL vs. L.A. Giltinis CBS
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700 AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.