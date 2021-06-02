Carson 60th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Jim and Mary Joan Carson
Spokane
Jim and Mary Joan Carson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house for family and friends at Spokane First Assembly of God in Spokane.
Their children are: Linda Estes, of Spokane, Lisa Coe, of Pinehurst, Idaho, Julie Summerhill and Matthew Carson, both of Spokane.
The couple were married June 3, 1961, in Spokane. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.