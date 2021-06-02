Carson 60th Anniversary Announcement

Jim and Mary Joan Carson

Spokane

Jim and Mary Joan Carson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house for family and friends at Spokane First Assembly of God in Spokane.

Their children are: Linda Estes, of Spokane, Lisa Coe, of Pinehurst, Idaho, Julie Summerhill and Matthew Carson, both of Spokane.

The couple were married June 3, 1961, in Spokane. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.