Idaho asking for feedback on angling seasons in the Clearwater region

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is soliciting angler feedback about fishing seasons in the Clearwater region.

“If any of you like fishing for steelhead, fall chinook salmon or coho salmon in the Clearwater region, you will want to take the two surveys this email is asking you to complete,” said Joe DuPont, the regional fisheries manager for the department at Lewiston in an email. “This is an opportunity that I don’t think you will want to pass up, as there are some controversial topics such as potential changes to the steelhead seasons in the Clearwater River. Responses from these surveys will be used to set season and limits for the next three years (2022-2024).”

Anglers may have received an email from IDFG titled “Angler Survey: Fall Salmon and Steelhead Seasons”.

DuPont said if you didn’t’ receive an email, you can still comment by visiting idfg.idaho.gov/comment. If you received an email, DuPont said IDFG prefers you leave comments via the email.

IDFG will also hold two public meetings.