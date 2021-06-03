Congratulations, high school class of 2021

Please forgive the class of 2021 if they’re tempted to rip off their masks and toss them into the air at commencement.

But they won’t do that.

No, this year’s seniors will do what they’ve done all year – get the job done and do it with a smile, even behind a mask.

And they’ve done extraordinary things.

In this special section you will read about Kimberly Ngo, of Rogers High School, who went out of her way to help others even as her parents lost their jobs; Sara Graham, of Cheney, who overcame her own depression issues and is hoping her past experience can help others; and Zachariah Johnson, of Northwest Christian, who joined with friends to launch a yard-work business during the pandemic.

These stories, as well as each school’s commencement information, and lists of valedictorians and graduates also can be found at spokesman.com/ sections/class-2021/.

So here’s a tip of the mortar board to the class of 2021.

Good luck, graduates!