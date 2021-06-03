Prep roundup: Quin Goldsmith paces Freeman boys over Medical Lake in NEA clash

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Click here for all of the day’s box scores and stats.

Boys basketball

Freeman 67, Medical Lake 58: Quin Goldsmith scored 22 points and the visiting Scotties (6-1) defeated the Cardinals (2-3) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Boen Phelps and Cole Clark added 11 points apiece for Freeman. Ashton Hamilton-Becker led Medical Lake with 18 points.

Newport 48, Riverside 41: Tiegan Prange scored 13 points and the Grizzlies (4-2) beat the visiting Rams (2-5) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Michael Owen added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Nick Deerwester helped secure the win in the fourth quarter going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Brady Supanchick led Riverside with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 43, Medical Lake 30: Sorrel Aldendorf scored 14 points and the visiting Scotties (6-1) defeated the Cardinals (2-4) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Ellie Haas led Medical Lake with 10 points.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 3 at Mead: 1, Mead 168.125, 2, University 142.25, 3, Ferris 104.55, 4, Rogers 98.9, 5, North Central 30.3. Individual results: All-around: 1, Asia Baker (Fer). 2, Kiyanna Nguyen (Mead). 3, Hannah Ford (Mead). Bars: Averey Seidel (Mead). Beam: Megan Davis (Mead). Floor: Asia Baker (Fer). Vault: Grace Martinsen (Mead).

Slowpitch

Rogers 20, Shadle Park 4: Destiny Sandbergen had three hits with a home run and drove in seven and the Pirates (6-2) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-7) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 and doubled twice for Rogers.