Stream on Demand: Experience new films with out-of-this-world perspectives

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Oslo” (2021, TV-MA) dramatizes the true story of the Norwegian couple (played by Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott) who secretly and without government approval conducted peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization. (HBO Max)

The animated fantasy “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021, PG) follows a teenage heroine (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) on an odyssey across Asia to restore a magical stone to reunite a fractured kingdom and save the world – with the help of a dragon long thought dead. Don Hall (“Big Hero 6” and “Moana”) directs with Carlos López Estrada (“Blindspotting”) and the voice cast includes Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Daniel Dae Kim. It now streams for all Disney+ subscribers at no additional charge. (Disney+)

The fantasy adventure “Sweet Tooth” (TV-14) follows a 10-year-old boy (Christian Convery), half-human and half-deer, traveling through the post-apocalyptic world, under the begrudging protection of a mysterious warrior (Nonso Anozie), in search of his mother.Filmmaker Jim Mickle is behind the adaptation of the comic book by Jeff Lamire. (Netflix)

Stephen King adapts his own novel for the eight-part limited series “Lisey’s Story” (TV-MA), starring Julianne Moore as the widow of a bestselling author (Clive Owen) whose fantasy books are inspired by an actual magical realm and have inspired dangerously obsessive fans. Pablo Larraín directs the entire series and Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan and Jennifer Jason Leigh costar. Two episodes streaming, other episodes arrive Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (2021, R), a supernatural mystery inspired by the first murder trial where the suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense. It’s the third film in the successful horror movie franchise (not counting spinoffs). Available on HBO Max the same day it opens in theaters and streams for 31 days only. (HBO Max)

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (2021, R), Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller starring Angelina Jolie as a smoke jumper protecting a child from assassins leaves HBO Max on June 13.

Binge alert: Lord Grantham, Lady Mary, the Dowager Countess and the rest of the Grantham clan and service staff take up residence on Netflix as “Downton Abbey: Complete Series” (2010-2015, TV-14) arrives. That will be all, Carson. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Edge of the World” (2021, not rated) stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Sir James Brooke, the real-life English adventurer who battled pirates and the British Empire to end slavery in 19th century Borneo. His story also partly inspired Rudyard Kipling’s “The Man Who Would Be King” and Joseph Conrad’s “Lord Jim.” Available same day as theaters.

Restaurateur and author Eddie Huang turns director with “Boogie” (2021, R), the coming-of-age drama about a high school basketball phenom living in Queens trying to balance NBA dreams with scholarships, on-court rivals and a new girlfriend.

Also new are two dramas based on true stories: “Grace and Grit” (2021, R) starring Stuart Townsend and Mena Suvari as philosopher Ken Wilber and his wife, Treya; and family sports drama “Under Stadium Lights” (2021, PG-13) starring Milo Gibson and Laurence Fishburne.

Netflix

In the Western horror drama “The Wind” (2018, R), a plainswoman (Caitlin Gerard) faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed 19th century American frontier.

International passport: A young woman from rural Sweden gets a job in a struggling drag club in the LGBTQ+ comedy “Dancing Queens” (Sweden, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles). Also new:

• A social influencer goes on a holiday with her friends in the romantic comedy “Carnaval” (Brazil, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles);

• A retired hitman takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother in the action thriller “Xtreme” (Spain, 2021, TV-MA, with subtitles).

True stories: David Attenborough and Professor Johan Rockström examine the biodiversity crisis in “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” (2021, TV-PG). Also new:

”Human: The World Within” (TV-PG) delves into the inner workings of the human body;

”Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know” (2020, TV-14) takes a deep dive into the mysterious cosmic phenomenon.

More streaming TV: Young adult sitcom “Happy Endings” (2011-2013, TV-14) with Eliza Coupe and Damon Wayans Jr.;

• “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (TV-MA), the second season of the crime drama anthology featuring Christian Slater and Amanda Peet;

• Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” (TV-MA);

• Comedy “Feel Good” (TV-MA) with Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie.

Amazon Prime Video

“Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine” (2021, TV-MA) is a collection of specials from Sacha Baron Cohen that both expand and comment on the Oscar-nominated comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Based on a true story, the crime drama “Dom” (Brazil, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio.

There are also new seasons of the British historical drama “Britannia” (TV-MA) and the espionage thriller “The Family Man” (India, TV-14, with subtitles).

Hulu

The documentary “Changing the Game” (2021, TV-14) looks at transgender inclusion in sports today.

Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby are frontier wives in 1856 America who fall in love in “The World to Come” (2021, R). Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott costar.

”Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) is a prison drama wound around the art of storytelling.

More true stories: “The Donut King” (2020, not rated) chronicles the rise and fall of a Cambodian refugee who built an empire of donut shops and Rodney Ascher’s “A Glitch in the Matrix” (2021, not rated) takes on the idea that life is actually a computer simulation.

The series premiere of the animated comedy “Housebroken” (TV-PG) and new seasons of the reality shows “America’s Got Talent” (TV-14) and “MasterChef” (TV-PG) stream a day after their network premieres.

HBO Max

Miranda July’s offbeat crime comedy “Kajillionaire” (2020, R) stars Evan Rachel Wood as the daughter of grifters (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) who invite a new member (Gina Rodriguez) to their crew.

Streaming TV: Every season of the CBS crime procedurals “Cold Case” (2003-2010, TV-14) and “Without a Trace” (2002-2009, TV-14) are now available to stream.

Other streams

Five Muslim women form a band in “We Are Lady Parts” (not rated), a British comedy with an edge of punk rock feminism. (Peacock)

“Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (not rated), narrated by Bill Nighy, follows three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower. (AMC+)

The documentary “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” (2021, not rated) chronicles how the “Star Trek” actress pioneered the NASA recruiting program to bring women and people of color into the space agency. (Paramount+)

The second season of the anthology series “Why Women Kill” (TV-MA) stars Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla. New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

”The Syndicate: Double or Nothing” (not rated) is the fourth series of the British drama about people whose lives are turned upside down after winning the lottery. (BritBox)

A retired woman in the mountains investigates the deaths of local hunters in the eco-feminist thriller “Spoor” (Poland, 2017, not rated, with subtitles). Presented with a new interview with director Agnieszka Holland. New on Criterion Channel, along with:

• Streaming debuts of Bahram Beyzaie’s “Downpour” (Iran, 1972, with subtitles), a landmark that helped inspire the Iranian New Wave, and the stylized, innovative melodrama “Dos monjes” (Mexico, 1934, with subtitles) restored by Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project;

• “Pride and Protest: The Films of Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman,” a collection of eight documents of LGBTQ culture from the landmark “Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives” (1977, not rated) to “Howl” (2010, R);

• The fourth edition of the ongoing series “Queersighted: Breaking Taboos,” a selection of ten films as diverse as queer romantic drama “Olivia” (France, 1951, with subtitles), underground film “Freak Orlando” (West Germany, 1981, not rated, with subtitles), and Todd Haynes’ indie “Poison” (1991, not rated). (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox

“The Courier,” “Boogie”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.