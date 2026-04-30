‘Star Wars’ toy galaxy expands with a lifelike animatronic Grogu

By Mike Snider USA TODAY

“Star Wars” fans, your own working Grogu could be yours — for a hefty price.

Plenty of new toys are expected ahead of the May 22 release of “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” But this particular toy may require some financial planning.

Hasbro and Disney Consumer Products are ​bringing to market the Ultimate Grogu ($599.99), a 14.6-inch-tall animatronic that moves, shakes, and makes noises. The Ultimate Grogu has “soft skin with lifelike hair” and – with its built-in motors, sensors, and ⁠microphones — makes more than 250 movements and sounds.

Grogu’s eyes blink, mouth opens and closes, and arms move, including in ‌a movement as if using the Force.

The toy’s three ​interactive modes include: Explore Mode (steps and responds to movement and sound), Display Mode (Grogu cycles through different poses), and Grab & Go Mode (ideal for conventions and costumes).

“Our goal with Ultimate Grogu was to make fans feel like he’s truly part of their world,” ⁠said Adam Biehl, head of Disney Action Brands at Hasbro, ‌in a news release. “Our design and ‌development team spent hours studying how the character came to life in ‘The Mandalorian’ series, striving to capture his personality and movements in a ⁠way that honors what Lucasfilm delivered in entertainment. Powered by our long-standing collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, we’re launching the most life-like, interactive, and expressive Grogu ‌character Hasbro has ever created.”

The Ultimate Grogu ‌is the same size as the character in the Disney+ series, wears a robe, chainmail, armor, and carries a satchel. Accessories include a cookie that shakes when Grogu ⁠performs the Force move and a charge accessory that activates lights, ​sounds, and prompts a Grogu response.

How ⁠to ​get the new ‘Star Wars’ Grogu toy

Pre-orders for The Ultimate Grogu begin Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET. There are two options, both priced at $599.99:

The Ultimate Grogu (First Edition): Limited quantities will be available, which come in an exclusive ⁠packaging sleeve with a limited-edition collector card. Expected to ship at the end of 2026, the Ultimate Grogu (First Edition) has sold out on Hasbro Pulse as of May 1. The toy ⁠remains available on Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers like GameStop and BigBadToyStore.com.

The Ultimate Grogu (Standard Edition): This version doesn’t include the special packaging or collector card. Expected to ship early 2027. Customers can purchase it on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and ⁠Fan Channel retailers.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” hits theaters on May ​22.