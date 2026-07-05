Why Jesse Eisenberg says it would be ‘silly’ for him to leave the U.S.

By Taijuan Moorman USA Today

Jesse Eisenberg is in no rush to leave America.

The “Social Network” star, while accepting an award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, said that despite obtaining his Polish citizenship (and a wave ​of other stars packing their bags), he and his family feel a need to stay in the United States.

“I am a very lucky American. I ⁠have a nice life,” he said, according to Variety. “My wife is a teacher, and she teaches ‌a lot of students who are not as ​lucky as we are. I think we feel, if anything, a responsibility to stay in New York and help those who are struggling through a tougher period in American history.”

He said disliking the political ⁠climate doesn’t warrant leaving the country, given what ‌he has.

“No, I’m not going ‌to leave because I don’t like the politics of America,” he said. “That seems a little silly, because my life ⁠is very good.”

Eisenberg, 42, has been married to Anna Strout, a producer and teacher, since 2017. Their son, Banner, was born that ‌April.

In 2024, the “A Real Pain” ‌actor and director revealed he applied for Polish citizenship to help “create better relationships between Jews and Polish people.” Eisenberg and his wife both ⁠have Polish ancestry. His citizenship was granted in 2025.

Eisenberg, while ​discussing his upcoming musical ⁠comedy film, “The ​Debut,” said his family is also working on a charity program in Ukraine.

“My wife teaches in New York City Public Schools. She teaches art, and she’s really wonderful with kids,” he ⁠said, per Variety. “We found a program called the Campfire Project through Jessica Hecht, a wonderful American actress, and she offered us the opportunity to go work ⁠with kids in a camp. My wife is going to teach, my kid is going to play with the kids, and I’m going to be the videographer on my phone.”

He added, “Our ⁠lives are so lucky. If we ‌ever find an opportunity to help, of course ​we take ‌it. We’re not saving any lives, but it’s nice to be ​able to go and help.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Taijuan Moorman, USA Today

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