This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Legacy: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

5. “The Saboteurs (An Isaac Bell Adventure),” Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “While Justice Sleeps: A Novel,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

8. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

10. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays On A Human-Centered Planet (Signed Edition),” John Green (Dutton)

4. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course,” Tom Coyne (Avid Reader)

8. “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption,” Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)

9. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonnig (Random House)

10. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)