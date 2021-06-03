This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., June 3, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Legacy: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “The Saboteurs (An Isaac Bell Adventure),” Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “While Justice Sleeps: A Novel,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
8. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays On A Human-Centered Planet (Signed Edition),” John Green (Dutton)
4. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. “A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course,” Tom Coyne (Avid Reader)
8. “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption,” Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)
9. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonnig (Random House)
10. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.