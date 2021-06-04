Spokane Indians pregame: Hot-hitting Willie MacIver leads Indians against Tri-City

The Spokane Indians (10-17) host the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-17) in the fourth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP David Hill (1-1, 3.57 ERA). Hill captured his first win since June 22, 2018 last week against Eugene. The former San Diego Torero allowed two earned runs over five innings while tying a season high with seven strikeouts.

Dust Devils: RHP Aaron Hernandez (1-1, 1.32 ERA). Among starters with at least three starts, Hernandez sports the second-best ERA in the High-A West. The righty picked up his first win last week, allowing just two hits in five shutout innings against Hillsboro.

Lineup

1) Collins-LF

2) Schunk-2B

3) Doyle-CF

4) MacIver-C

5) Toglia-1B

6) Datres-DH

7) Stovall-3B

8) Harris-RF

9) Hatch-SS

Weather

First pitch – Sunny, 81. Final out – Clear, 70.

Player to watch

C Willie MacIver. MacIver has been one of the most consistent bats for Spokane, along with a deadly arm from behind the plate. This series he’s hitting .364 with four hits, two of which were for doubles.

Last game

Two Tri-City pitchers, led by starter Davis Daniel, allowed just five base runners and the Dust Devils blanked the Indians 6-0 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Tri-City designated hitter Francisco Del Valle hit two solo home runs, his fourth and fifth of the season, and leadoff hitter Livan Soto added a two-run shot in the ninth.

Spokane (10-17) managed one hit – a fourth-inning single by Willie MacIver – and four walks.

Daniel, a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 draft from Auburn, was dominant, striking out eight over five innings. Reliever Christopher Molina was just as good. The 6-foot-3 righty struck out seven over four innings.

Indians starter Chris McMahon matched Daniel early, but found trouble in the middle innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks with four Ks. McMahon (2-1) has thrown at least five innings in six consecutive starts.