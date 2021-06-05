Around the Remote: Marvel gives time to Loki in new series

By Chuck Barney Tribune News Service

DON’T MISS: “Loki” – The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with this six-episode series that spotlights one of its most popular characters.

Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the story finds the shape-shifting God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) assuming center stage and dealing with the Time Variance Authority – a bureaucratic organization tasked with keeping the timeline in order.

Apparently, they want Loki’s help to fix all the timeline chaos he created after he absconded with the Tesseract.

The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. (Wednesday, Disney+).

Other bets

SUNDAY: Gloria Estefan is our host for “The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” This year’s event pays tribute to TV legend Dick Van Dyke, country music superstar Garth Brooks, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-activist Joan Baez and violinist Midori. (5 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY: The San Francisco Bay Area is the setting for “The Great Food Race: All Stars.” Host Tyler Florence welcomes seven standout teams as they go mobile on a culinary journey with a $50,000 payoff. First stop: Fisherman’s Wharf and a bread bowl battle. (9 p.m., Food Network).

MONDAY: Another run for the roses begins as “The Bachelorette” returns for Season 17. Our leading lady, Washington native Katie Thurston, welcomes 30 hunky men eager to vie for her heart. (8 p.m., ABC).

MONDAY: “The Good Doctor” wraps up Season 4 with a finale in which Dr. Murphy is forced to perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. (10 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: On the season finale of “New Amsterdam,” Reynolds receives a dramatic offer. Meanwhile, Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring, and Iggy contemplates a serious life change. (10 p.m., NBC).

WEDNESDAY: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini team up to host the “2021 CMT Music Awards,” country music’s only entirely fan-voted trophy fest. Performers include Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett and others. (8 p.m., CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land).

THURSDAY: Based on a U.K. hit and hosted by former NBA star Dwyane Wade, “The Cube” is a new high-octane game show. Two-person teams are challenged to complete seemingly simple physical and mental tasks, all while locked inside a Plexiglas box with its “own mind and attitude.” (9 p.m., TBS).

THURSDAY: In the new unscripted series “Reunion Road Trip,” viewers go down memory lane as the casts of popular TV shows reunite and reflect on their experiences. First up: The soap stars of “All My Children.” (9 p.m., E!).

THURSDAY: “In the Heights,” director John M. Chu’s eagerly anticipated adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical about life in New York City’s vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood finally arrives in theaters. But it’s also available for streaming. Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace lead the cast. (HBO Max).

FRIDAY: In Season 2 of the freewheeling comedy “Betty,” our five skateboarding girls begin to step into adulthood and tackle the challenges it brings. Will their male counterparts step up, too? (11 p.m., HBO).

SATURDAY: Jennie Garth and Anwen O’Driscoll star in “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story.” It’s a TV film based on the true account of an Illinois teenager who, in 2017, was abandoned in the woods after being brutally attacked and was forced to endure a long recovery process. (8 p.m., Lifetime).