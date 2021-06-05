Upcycled Life: Fabric coasters

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Do you save every little bit of beautiful fabric and yarn but need more ways to use it? This process is an easy way to use any size of textile scrap.

Start with a larger scrap for the base cut to shape. I made a few coasters with different shapes.

Cut a piece of water soluble stabilizer like Solvy, found at most fabric stores, the same size as the base fabric.

Layer smaller scraps of fabric, yarn and even threads onto the base. Top with the piece of stabilizer.

With a sewing machine, stitch all the way around the edge of all the layers. Continue to stitch all over the fabric sandwich to quilt all the layers together.

When you have stitched the life out of the scraps trim any uneven edges. Zigzag stitch to finish the edge or trim with pinking shears.

Now it’s time to remove the stabilizer. Follow the directions on the stabilizer packaging, typically the stabilizer will begin to dissolve almost immediately in warm water.

Dry and iron if needed.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage, a creative reuse center in Spokane. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable to everyone. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.