Baseball

High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 5:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 7.

High school girls: GSL: Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 5:30 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 7.

Motorsports

Stateline Speedway: Cinderella Nights Car Show, 4 p.m.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, East Valley at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Mead, Shadle Park at North Central, Rogers at University, all 4 p.m.