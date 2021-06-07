The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 58° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 5:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 7.

High school girls: GSL: Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 5:30 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 7.

Motorsports

Stateline Speedway: Cinderella Nights Car Show, 4 p.m.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, East Valley at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Mead, Shadle Park at North Central, Rogers at University, all 4 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.