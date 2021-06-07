Menu
UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 5:30 p.m.; Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 7.
High school girls: GSL: Clarkston at Othello, East Valley at Pullman, North Central at Rogers, West Valley at Shadle Park, all 5:30 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Mead, all 7.
Motorsports
Stateline Speedway: Cinderella Nights Car Show, 4 p.m.
Slowpitch softball
High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, East Valley at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Mead, Shadle Park at North Central, Rogers at University, all 4 p.m.
