Spokane-area food trucks, Quaranteam join forces to feed children in need

Spokane-area food trucks have goodwill on the menu this summer.

The Greater Spokane Food Truck Association has teamed up with the Spokane Quaranteam, Giving Back Packs and Food Trucks Feed Our Future initiatives. Tony Epefanio, president of the food truck association, said the program is designed to feed homeless youth and at-risk students.

With this year’s program, people can donate toward sponsoring a meal punch card for a child. Rick Clark, founder of the Spokane Quaranteam and Giving Back Packs, will have a drink booth set up at Riverfront Eats and Food Truck Fridays to support the cause.

“We’re helping two things at once: We’re getting the students taken care of, and then we’re also reimbursing the food trucks so we can help the food truck business with this,” Epefanio said.

Each card costs $335 to pay for meals at any participating food trucks this summer. Epefanio said he is working with area school districts to distribute the cards to children in need along with information from Spokane Valley Partners, the food bank and family services nonprofit, on where they can also get nonperishable items.

While he and Clark initially set a goal of $33,500 to support 100 cards for 100 children, Epefanio said Friday organizers have already raised $50,000 through Food Trucks Feed Our Future.

“Thanks to the people that come out to support our small businesses,” he said. “We give back to our community and they give back to us. It’s a whole full circle.”

For more information on ways to donate, visit the Spokane Quaranteam Facebook page or the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association website.

Here’s a list of some of the places you can find food trucks this summer:

• Riverfront Eats, which kicked off at the start of June, is scheduled Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Aug. 24 at Riverfront Park in Spokane. The list of food trucks scheduled to appear is available on the Riverfront Eats Facebook event page.

• Food Truck Fridays are scheduled every Friday through August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sun City Church, 10920 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.

• The Spokane Valley Farmer’s Market kicked off the season Friday with a special food truck night. The market will take place Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. until Sept. 17 at 2426 N. Discovery Place.

• The Kendall Yards Night Market is scheduled Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30 at 1335 W. Summit Parkway.

For more information about the food truck events, visit the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association Facebook page.