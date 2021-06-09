SCHOOL PLAYS: Jeff Chen crossword puzzle clues

Across

1. Where Mark Rypien and Drew Bledsoe played after WSU

4. Setting for “Les Misérables”

9. Some inexpensive pens

13. Bellwether or Whistle Punk brewed beverage

14. Like an engine that’s warming up

16. Radiate out

17. Person seeking prospective Eastern Washington University students?

19. February 14, for short

20. Grand ___ (bigwig)

21. Janis Joplin hit “Me and Bobby ___”

23. Issues a playground challenge

25. Nation on the Persian Gulf

27. Gonzaga student who might say “Cheerio, Zags!”?

32. Took part in the Trailblazer or Hiawatha Trail Run

33. Mo. with many pranks played on its first day

34. Song title spelled out with arm movements

35. “Born in the ___” (Springsteen hit)

36. City close to EWU, Gonzaga, Whitworth, and WSU

40. Manning who quarterbacked the New York Giants

41. Pilots’ guesstimates: Abbr.

43. The IRONMAN Coeur D’Alene, in short

44. Moving day rental

46. Whitworth student majoring in computer science?

50. Blue ___ (jewelry company based in Seattle)

51. Chocolate candies filled with caramel

52. Some Renoir and Degas paintings

55. Flora in the John A. Finch Arboretum

58. Hard wood used for outdoor furniture

60. Courteney Cox sitcom about Washington State University student residences?

63. Leer at

64. Not the sharpest stick

65. Little white lie

66. Tree trunk growth

67. Instant coffee brand

68. Thurman of “Imposters”

Down

1. Groundskeeper Willie’s “Not on your life!”

2. Do part of the chicken dance

3. Big name in little bricks

4. Certain spotted horses

5. Aziz of “Master of None”

6. Entrepreneur’s dream

7. Veiled oath?

8. Area written about by some muckrakers

9. Cleary who wrote “Beezus and Ramona”

10. Declaration of one’s impending doom

11. Org. in Tom Clancy novels

12. “Charlotte’s Web” setting

15. “Blah, blah, blah”: Abbr.

18. Bear Creek in 36-Across, for one

22. Grissom of “CSI”

24. More precarious

26. “I haven’t the foggiest idea”

27. Sheena who sang “U Got the Look” with Prince

28. Championship game that Gonzaga has reached twice (2017, 2021)

29. ___-free (label on many water bottles)

30. “Ode on a Grecian ___” (John Keats)

31. Olympic gold medalist Devers

32. Feels remorseful about

37. Sch. supporting group

38. Bobby who was a legend with the Boston Bruins

39. Continental currency region since 1999

42. Rehab hospital in 36-Across named after an apostle

45. ___ got a chance (is a goner)

47. Form a more perfect union?

48. Kids’ toy that sometimes shoots a cork

49. “Let me make some inquiries”

53. Prefix associated with being green

54. Bursts into tears

56. Makeup of some meat substitutes

57. Take a dip in Badger Lake, perhaps

58. Foley who was Speaker of the House (and born in 36-Across)

59. It’s often inflated or bruised

61. Hagen of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

62. Where John Stockton played after graduating from Gonzaga: Abbr.