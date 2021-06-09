SCHOOL PLAYS: Jeff Chen crossword puzzle clues
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
Across
1. Where Mark Rypien and Drew Bledsoe played after WSU
4. Setting for “Les Misérables”
9. Some inexpensive pens
13. Bellwether or Whistle Punk brewed beverage
14. Like an engine that’s warming up
16. Radiate out
17. Person seeking prospective Eastern Washington University students?
19. February 14, for short
20. Grand ___ (bigwig)
21. Janis Joplin hit “Me and Bobby ___”
23. Issues a playground challenge
25. Nation on the Persian Gulf
27. Gonzaga student who might say “Cheerio, Zags!”?
32. Took part in the Trailblazer or Hiawatha Trail Run
33. Mo. with many pranks played on its first day
34. Song title spelled out with arm movements
35. “Born in the ___” (Springsteen hit)
36. City close to EWU, Gonzaga, Whitworth, and WSU
40. Manning who quarterbacked the New York Giants
41. Pilots’ guesstimates: Abbr.
43. The IRONMAN Coeur D’Alene, in short
44. Moving day rental
46. Whitworth student majoring in computer science?
50. Blue ___ (jewelry company based in Seattle)
51. Chocolate candies filled with caramel
52. Some Renoir and Degas paintings
55. Flora in the John A. Finch Arboretum
58. Hard wood used for outdoor furniture
60. Courteney Cox sitcom about Washington State University student residences?
63. Leer at
64. Not the sharpest stick
65. Little white lie
66. Tree trunk growth
67. Instant coffee brand
68. Thurman of “Imposters”
Down
1. Groundskeeper Willie’s “Not on your life!”
2. Do part of the chicken dance
3. Big name in little bricks
4. Certain spotted horses
5. Aziz of “Master of None”
6. Entrepreneur’s dream
7. Veiled oath?
8. Area written about by some muckrakers
9. Cleary who wrote “Beezus and Ramona”
10. Declaration of one’s impending doom
11. Org. in Tom Clancy novels
12. “Charlotte’s Web” setting
15. “Blah, blah, blah”: Abbr.
18. Bear Creek in 36-Across, for one
22. Grissom of “CSI”
24. More precarious
26. “I haven’t the foggiest idea”
27. Sheena who sang “U Got the Look” with Prince
28. Championship game that Gonzaga has reached twice (2017, 2021)
29. ___-free (label on many water bottles)
30. “Ode on a Grecian ___” (John Keats)
31. Olympic gold medalist Devers
32. Feels remorseful about
37. Sch. supporting group
38. Bobby who was a legend with the Boston Bruins
39. Continental currency region since 1999
42. Rehab hospital in 36-Across named after an apostle
45. ___ got a chance (is a goner)
47. Form a more perfect union?
48. Kids’ toy that sometimes shoots a cork
49. “Let me make some inquiries”
53. Prefix associated with being green
54. Bursts into tears
56. Makeup of some meat substitutes
57. Take a dip in Badger Lake, perhaps
58. Foley who was Speaker of the House (and born in 36-Across)
59. It’s often inflated or bruised
61. Hagen of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
62. Where John Stockton played after graduating from Gonzaga: Abbr.
