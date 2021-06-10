10 Under $10: June 11-17 – ‘Goonies,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes’ and ‘A Call to Love’

1 “A Call to Love” — Daily, online. Documentary shares the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. Directed by Nichole Mischke. Not rated. 120 minutes. Available to watch through June. Register at eventbrite.com/e/a-call-to-love-registration-155739333539. Presented by Wonderfully Made; info@wonderfullymadenw.com. Admission: FREE

2 SCC “Goonies” Drive-In Movie – Dusk Friday, Parking Lot 4, Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. A group of kids discovers an ancient map and sets out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. studentlife@scc.spokane.edu. Admission: $10 car, FREE for SCC students

3 Triple Threat — 7 p.m. Friday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Rock, pop, country and blues covers. (509) 838-7815. Admission: $5

4 Jack Mattingly and Cory Vincent — 8 p.m. Friday, Viking Bar and Grill, 1221 N. Stevens St. Acoustic guitar. (509) 315-4547 or vikingbarandgrill.com. Admission: FREE

5 Art, Nature and the Voice of the River — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, People’s Park, West Clark and Riverside avenues. Event incorporates spoken word and dance. Part of Water Dances Project 2021. (206) 849-2473. Admission: FREE

6 Traveling Lantern Theatre: “Sherlock Holmes Takes the Case” — Sunday-June 20, online. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson follow the clues and solve the mystery with the audience’s help. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at scld.org. Admission: FREE

7 Virtual Summer Parkways — Monday-June 20, Manito and Comstock neighborhoods. Walk, run, bike, roller skate or scoot the regular Summer Parkways nearly 4-mile route. Submit answers to the Summer Parkways Search and Spot scavenger hunt online for prizes. summerparkways.com. Admission: FREE

8 Zoom Event With James Brown — 7 p.m. Monday, online. James Brown discusses his new book “Facing the Mountain” with Ed Slack of Eastern Washington University. Register at auntiesbooks.com/event. (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

9 June What? Why African Americans Celebrate Juneteenth — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, online. Roberta and James Wilburn discuss the importance of Juneteenth and its historical context. Open to adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Admission: FREE

10 Pride Night Out: Arts and Culture Crawl — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. A night of arts, culture and community to celebrate Pride. The event starts at the Human Rights Education Institute, visits the Museum of North Idaho and Emerge CdA, then ends at the Crown & Thistle Pub for food and drinks. Register at eventbrite.com, search for “Pride Night Out.” (208) 352-3518. Admission: FREE