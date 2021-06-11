NCAA track and field: Washington State’s Paul Ryan eighth in men’s 1500

From staff reports

Washington State’s Paul Ryan finished eighth place in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor track and field championships Friday in Eugene.

Ryan, a senior from Moscow, Idaho, earned first-team All-American honors with a time of 3 minutes, 40.50 seconds.

Earlier this year, Ryan ran a 3:37.73, the second-fastest mark in school history.

Oregon’s Cole Hocker set a PR with a time of 3:35.35 to win the title.

The four-day event concludes Saturday.

WSU’s Johnsen 12th in steeplechase: After leading through the first five laps, Washington State’s Colton Johnsen ran out of steam down the stretch to finish 12th in the 3,000 steeplechase.

Johnsen’s time of 8:46.89 earned him second-team All-American honors.

Middle Tennessee State’s Kigen Chemadi (8:28.20) won the event, taking over the lead from Johnsen on the sixth of eight laps.

WSU’s Henry Rono holds the meet and collegiate records in the event.

• WSU’s other finalist was Mitch Jacobson in the high jump.

The junior failed on his first three attempts. LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the event with a jump of 7 feet, 7¾ inches.

Gonzaga’s Mwaura 17th in 5,000: Bulldogs sophomore James Mwaura backed up his top-10 finish in the 10,000 with a 17th-place finish in the 5,000.

Mwaura crossed the line at 13:36.43. Oregon’s Cooper Teare won in 13:12.27.