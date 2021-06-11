The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane sheriff’s office asks for help finding 15-year-old they say ran away from home

UPDATED: Fri., June 11, 2021

From staff reports
From staff reports

Spokane County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old they say ran away from home after an argument.

Leah J. Karns has been missing since Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Her mother reported the teen left home after an argument and worries she is at risk.

The sheriff’s office said Karns’ mother has gotten tips that the 15-year-old was seen at the Spokane Valley mall and in downtown Spokane asking for money, “hanging around with different adults.”

Karns is about 5 feet 4, 130 pounds and has dark brown/black hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies ask anyone who has seen her or knows her location to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and use reference number 10074111.

