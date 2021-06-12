Before heading to Spokane, Gonzaga-bound Chet Holmgren assists hometown with clothes drive

Chet Holmgren probably has a long list of things to do and friends and family to see before leaving Minneapolis on Tuesday for Spokane.

That didn’t stop the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruit and future Gonzaga Bulldog from taking time to give back to his community.

Holmgren and barber Meleyen Tengben, who operates three barber shops in the Minneapolis area, are hosting a clothes drive Sunday from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Signature Cuts in Roseville.

Holmgren tweeted information about the clothes drive earlier this week to his 23,000-plus followers.

“Every time I go to (Tengben) for the cut, we talk about giving back to the people who have less than us,” the 7-footer tweeted. “This Sunday from 1-6 p.m. we’re making action of our words. Please bring any lightly used or new sports wear/gear and or winter clothing.

“All youth should be given access to athletics and safe winter wear especially in Minnesota, wealth or financial situation should not limit these things. Please come to Melly P’s barber shop in the Roseville mall to help give access to these things to those in need.”

Holmgren and Tengben are asking for donations of gently used clothes, shoes and coats that they will then give to the Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Club for distribution.

“Chet’s a smart kid and I respect his grind like just playing basketball and playing it to the highest level,” Tengben told KARE television station in Minneapolis. “Being who we are in the community and knowing who we know, we just felt like it would be a great thing to do to bring the community together and get everybody some clothes.”

Holmgren on Wednesday was named the Gatorade national player of the year, which recognizes outstanding achievement on and off court.

Holmgren will only be in Spokane for a few days before departing for the U.S. U19 World Cup team training camp June 20-22 at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. If he makes the team, the U.S. will play in the FIBA World Cup July 3-11 in Latvia.