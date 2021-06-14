Miss Manners 6/14

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My brother and I are on opposite sides of the political spectrum: He is on the left, and I am on the right.

Listening and trying to understand the other side did nothing for us because we so strongly disagree. After he recently invited me to refute his assertions, I told him that although I could absolutely refute each one of them, I was choosing not to do it anymore.

We were going back and forth endlessly, with each of us quoting what we believed to be facts. Our different sources for the “facts” were the reason for the disparity.

I believe that the mainstream media is undeniably and unapologetically left-leaning rather than being an unbiased source. He agrees with this, but it doesn’t change his opinions. While I agree more with the few conservative media outlets, I can concede that they are not always right, either.

We agreed that neither of us was likely to change our political views significantly. I think the acknowledgment of the role our news sources play helped us back down from the personal animosity we had been harboring.

GENTLE READER: Whatever works for establishing family harmony – and bashing the media, left, right or sideways, usually does. Miss Manners is at least pleased that you do so in a somewhat evenhanded way.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Several weeks after the death of my husband, I received a bouquet of flowers from a local patriarch and his family. Is a reply necessary, and, if so, what type of reply do I give?

GENTLE READER: As you cannot possibly doubt that an effusive letter of thanks is due – can you? – Miss Manners is guessing that you are wondering how to address it. It should go to the gentleman who sent it, and refer, in the body of the letter, to your gratitude for the kindness of his family.

