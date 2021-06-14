Scammers target Idaho jobless

The Idaho Department of Labor on Monday warned residents to be on the alert for a text-message scam that is targeting unemployment-insurance benefits.

The scam comes in the form of a text that states that a person’s Idaho unemployment insurance claim is on hold for verification with instructions to click on a link to reactivate the benefits.

The text should be ignored and deleted immediately, according to a department news release.

If any residents have already received this text and clicked on the link, please call an unemployment insurance claim specialist at (208) 332-8942 for further instruction.

Gesa announces grand opening

Gesa Credit Union on Monday announced the grand opening of a new full-service branch at 13506 E. 32nd Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The new facility marks the fifth branch and fourth full-service branch Gesa offers in the Spokane area.

The second-largest credit union in the state now operates 27 branches across Washington and it also supports 12 student-operated high school branches in the state.

“We strive to make financial resources as accessible as possible for all of our members,” Gesa president and CEO Don Miller said in a news release. “We are also able to bring more job opportunities to those in our communities.”

From staff reports