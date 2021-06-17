Repaving, upgrades planned for several Spokane Valley streets, intersections in coming months

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Improvements are coming to several stretches of Spokane Valley streets in the form of pavement preservation projects, but drivers will have to contend with lane restrictions and some delays this summer while construction projects are underway.

Street preservation projects are usually a grind and overlay, which involves grinding down the top few inches of the pavement and putting down a new layer of asphalt. The city of Spokane Valley typically funds several of these projects each year.

Evergreen between Sprague, Broadway

A project on Evergreen Road between Sprague Avenue and Broadway Avenue is already underway, with construction that began June 9. The project, which is estimated to cost $1.4 million, will also include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramp upgrades and traffic signal improvement at the intersection of Broadway and Evergreen, said city spokesman Jeff Kleingartner.

Traffic is currently down to one lane in each direction. Construction is expected to be complete in late July.

Mullan from Broadway to Mission avenues

Improvements will be coming to Mullan Road between Broadway and Mission Avenue in a street preservation project slated to begin on July 6. In addition to new asphalt, the $2 million project includes traffic signal improvement at Mullan Road and Mission Avenue, Kleingartner said. The project is estimated to be complete in the first week of September.

Mullan will be reduced to either one or two lanes, depending on the phase of construction, between Broadway and Mission. Mission will be closed at Mullan, and a detour route will be available.

Sullivan at railroad tracks

The northbound Sullivan Road overcrossing of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks north of Indiana Avenue will have its deck repaired this summer. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The resurfacing is expected to cost $300,000, entirely funded by a federal grant and will begin in late July and be complete in early August.

Argonne at Montgomery

The intersection of Argonne Road and Montgomery Avenue will be redone beginning in July. The 10-week project will include reconstructing the intersection with concrete, making traffic signal improvements, ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades and new stormwater facilities. The estimated cost is $3 million, with funding coming from the city and various state grants.

During this project there will be lane restrictions on Argonne, and Montgomery will be closed, Kleingartner said. Argonne will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Vehicles should use Knox Avenue and Hutchinson Road to access the west side of Montgomery, and Trent Avenue and University Road to access the east side of Montgomery, he said.

Barker from Euclid to Spokane River

A residential neighborhood east of Barker Road got new pavement as well as new sewer lines in the Barker Road Homes preservation project. The city partnered with Spokane County to install sewer lines in the area, and the streets were repaved when that work was completed, Kleingartner said.

The project, which started in 2020, and is just wrapping up, affected several streets east of Barker Road between Euclid Avenue and the Spokane River. The city’s portion of the project is expected to be $1.6 million, and Spokane County will pay $1.8 million for the sewer work.

Residential streets

Several residential streets are also scheduled for street preservation improvements this summer. Select streets between Appleway Boulevard and Eighth Avenue west of Park Road will be repaved, Kleingartner said. The streets will be closed intermittently during the summer. The project is expected to cost $1.2 million.

