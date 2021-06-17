State Parks suspends controversial SUP ban on Little Spokane River

Washington State Parks suspended a controversial ban on stand -up paddleboarding on the Little Spokane River, Wednesday.

The agency will further evaluate the “potential effects of all recreational use on the area’s habitat. In addition, the agency will be looking for input from the recreating public,” according to a news release.

On May 25, the agency banned stand -up paddleboarding on the Little Spokane River between the St. George’s put-in and the Highway 291 nonmotorized takeout.

Per Washington code, swimming and floating the river in inner tubes is not allowed in the Little Spokane River Natural Area.

At the time, park staff argued that SUP users were more likely to fall in the water.

Backlash was swift with many SUPers noting that falling in the water rarely happens. At the same time, State Parks and the City of Spokane announced a new kayak rental program at the St. George’s put-in, a move that irked many.

“Banning paddleboards will not reduce swimming or beach usage,” stated one Letter to the Editor. “River use will undoubtedly increase with the new kayak rental program at the St. George put-in.”

Now, State Parks will reevaluate the impact of “all recreational use” on the Little Spokane River and seek more public input, according to the news release.

“We heard from many paddlers about this decision who were understandably confused and upset,” said Washington State Parks Director Peter Mayer in a news release. “We realized we needed to take a step back and be more thoughtful about how best to protect this environmentally sensitive area and engage the public in identifying solutions.”