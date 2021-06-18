Briefs for Saturday

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.1% in April to 3% for May, according to data released Friday from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Total employment grew to 874,143, which was up a meager 0.2%, while total unemployment dropped 3% to 27,351 people without jobs.

Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 901,494, marking two consecutive months of gains. The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7%.Some of the industries that saw the most significant job losses included natural resources (-2.5%), construction (-1.2%), and other services (-1.2%).All five of Idaho’s metropolitan areas had nonfarm job gains, led by Coeur d’Alene’s 10.6%.

Ag provides COVID grants

The Washington state Department of Agriculture announced this week it has awarded more than $14 million in Relief and Recovery grants to 838 businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants, funded through a partnership with the state Department of Commerce, mostly went to shellfish growers, farmers’ market organizations, agritourism farms and craft beverage producers that struggled to qualify for other financial relief programs, according to a department news release.

“These grants will boost the Washington state agricultural industry, helping prevent business closures and supporting the health and diversity of Washington state’s overall economy,” said Derek Sandison, director of the state Department of Agriculture, in the news release.

From staff reports