Temporary closure at English Point for restoration work

Portions of the English Point hiking area near Hayden Lake have temporarily closed to the public to allow for the safe operation of timber removal associated with the English Point Forest Health Protection project, according to an Idaho Panhandle National Forests news release.

The closure area only affects those trails south of Lancaster Road and west of English Point Road. The rest of the system remains open.

The English Point trail system, a 358-acre recreation site , is managed by the Idaho Panhandle National Forests’ Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District. Providing approximately 8.4 miles of trails, including the English Point National Recreation Trail, the area is popular with visitors and nearby residents for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking and winter snowshoeing.

Following a decision in March 2020, the project seeks to improve forest health in and around the popular hiking area by reducing hazardous fuels loading to mitigate wildfire danger and by thinning to improve species and age class diversity.

The project also includes work to improve hiking trails and boardwalks.

Copies of the project documents can be found at: usda.gov/project/?project=56148.

The closure order will remain in effect for 90 days or until rescinded. The Forest Service plans to rescind the order as soon as timber operations are complete. They are expected to last through the end of July.

For more information, visit: fs.usda.gov/main/ipnf/home