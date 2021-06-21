In-state linebacker Hudson Cedarland commits to Washington State after Pullman visit

For the first time in over a year, Washington State is able to invite prospects to campus for official visits, and it’s already paying major dividends for Nick Rolovich and the Cougars.

Just days after traveling across the state for his official visit, three-star linebacker Hudson Cedarland of Gig Harbor has announced his commitment to Washington State.

Cedarland was reportedly choosing between two Pac-12 schools in the Pacific Northwest, but opted to stay in his home state of Washington to play college football, picking the Cougars over Oregon State after taking a visit to Corvallis earlier in the month.

COMMITTED‼️@CoachDickert @NickRolovich pic.twitter.com/7JaLvxVo2q — Hudson Cedarland (@huddyc3) June 21, 2021

“Super excited to announce I am officially a Cougar! After a great visit with the coaches and staff at WSU I am thrilled to be able to further my education and football career at Washington State University,” Cedarland wrote in a Twitter post. “I am beyond thankful for this opportunity and all that my family has done for me to help me reach this point. Thank you to Gig Harbor High School and their coaching staff, and Ford Sports Performance for helping me realize and develop my potential as an athlete. Can’t wait to be singing Back Home at WSU!!! GO COUGS!!!”

The Cougars’ 2022 recruiting class is just four players deep at this point, but Cedarland is already its second linebacker. He joins Taariq Al-Uqdah, a three-star linebacker prospect from Inglewood, California.

Last weekend was a critical one for WSU on the recruiting trail. The Cougars hosted a handful of players on official and unofficial visits, coinciding with the program’s first camp of the summer cycle.

Cedarland, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect who plays at Gig Harbor High School, was in attendance this weekend while taking just his second college visit. The Cougars offered Cedarland on May 26, nearly one month after he received his first college offer from Oregon State.

According to Washington-based 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman, Cedarland “has shown tremendous growth physically and athletically. He’s a three-down backer – he’s just as good in coverage as he is shooting into the backfield and stopping the run.

“Cedarland can cover receivers, tight ends and backs as well as be a trust reliable target on offense when playing tight end (he’s also a plus blocker). High football IQ, consistently fires through the right gaps, can strike a back and get to the quarterback, doesn’t over pursue and ends plays with his consistent tackling. Has a frame that can add more weight.”