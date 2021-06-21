spt_210622_ontheair
UPDATED: Mon., June 21, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Texas ESPNU
4 p.m.: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Minnesota MLB
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Draft lottery ESPN
6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix ESPN
Hockey, NHL playoffs
6 p.m.: Montreal at Vegas NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Euros: Czech Republic vs. England ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Euros: Croatia vs. Scotland ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
