spt_210622_ontheair

UPDATED: Mon., June 21, 2021

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Texas ESPNU

4 p.m.: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Minnesota MLB

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Draft lottery ESPN

6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, NHL playoffs

6 p.m.: Montreal at Vegas NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Euros: Czech Republic vs. England ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Euros: Croatia vs. Scotland ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Events subject to change

