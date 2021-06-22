The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Lake Roosevelt bans all fires in recreation area

UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021

The April 2011 drawdown at Lake Roosevelt leaves a vast expanse of sandy beach for Dave Ross of Spokane Valley to hike before he could go shore fishing for rainbows. (RICH LANDERS)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

With temperatures soaring and most of Washington in a drought, the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area has banned all fires starting Friday although self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed.

As always, fire works are also prohibited.

Below is a news release, copied in full:

Total Fire Restrictions in Effect at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

Coulee Dam, WA — Due to extreme conditions, all fires at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area are prohibited effective 12:01 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 until further notice. No open flames are permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, all fires in NPS provided fire rings and boxes, shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles, and propane campfires.

Self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed during the full fire ban. For the most current information regarding the fire ban in the Recreation Area, please call 509-754-7893.

Also, as a reminder, fireworks are always prohibited at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

