Field Reports: Spokane Audubon offering free birding field trips

From staff reports

The Spokane Audubon Society has a bunch of field trips planned this spring for people who want to know more about their local birds.

The trips include bird walks and watching migrating waterfowl at sites around the region.

Some of the events require preregistration at audubonspokane.org.

Here’s the full lineup:

• 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday: Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Road, Spokane Valley.

• 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday: Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan, Wash.

• 8 a.m.-noon April 2: Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Road, Spokane Valley.

• 10:30 a.m.-noon April 12: Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan.

•-8 p.m. April 18: Evening bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney.

• 8 a.m.-noon April 19: Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney.

• 8 a.m.-noon May 7: Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 S. Henry Road, Spokane Valley.

• 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 10: Child-friendly bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney.

• 10:30 a.m.-noon May 10: Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan. Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan.

• 5-8 p.m. May 16: Evening bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. SmithRoad, Cheney.

• 8 a.m.-noon May 17: Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney.

• 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 31: Riverside State Park-Pine Bluff bird hike, Carlson Trailhead, Nine Mile Falls.

WDFW to survey elk herds in the Blue Mountains

Wildlife biologists will be in the sky this week to check on elk in the Blue Mountains.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release Friday that biologists will be surveying elk in the range in the southeastern part of the state from Wednesday to March 16.

The surveys will include areas south of U.S. Highway 12 from Walla Walla to Clarkston. The public may see low-flying aircraft while the work is taking place.

Data from the surveys will inform the agency’s management of the Blue Mountains elk herd.