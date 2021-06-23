The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One ESPN2

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Texas vs. Virginia ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro Root

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at Texas MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cincinnati OR Houston at Detroit MLB

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA

Noon: NBA draft combine ESPN

6:10 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at Indiana CBS Sports

Golf

8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf

3:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Gymnastics

3:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Competition NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal USA

Lacrosse, high school boys

5 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU

Lacrosse, high school girls

4 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU

Soccer, men, Copa America

2 p.m.: Bolivia vs. Uruguay FS1

5 p.m.: Chile vs. Paraguay FS1

Track and field

6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

