Wed., June 23, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One ESPN2
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Texas vs. Virginia ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro Root
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at Texas MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cincinnati OR Houston at Detroit MLB
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA
Noon: NBA draft combine ESPN
6:10 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Indiana CBS Sports
Golf
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf
3:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Gymnastics
3:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Competition NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal USA
Lacrosse, high school boys
5 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU
Lacrosse, high school girls
4 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU
Soccer, men, Copa America
2 p.m.: Bolivia vs. Uruguay FS1
5 p.m.: Chile vs. Paraguay FS1
Track and field
6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
