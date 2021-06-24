The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 74° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2 ESPN2

3 p.m.: ARCA Series: AnywhereIsPossible 200 FS1

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: MLB draft combine MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

Noon: NBA draft combine ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT

Golf

8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf

Gymnastics

5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

Lacrosse, high school boys

10 a.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU

Lacrosse, men

5 p.m.: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Atlas LC NBC Sports

MMA

6 p.m.: Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky SHO

7 p.m.: PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights ESPN2

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF FS1

Track and field

2 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2

5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2

8 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series FS1

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series FS1

11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park FS1

Noon: NASCAR Cup: NASCAR Race at Pocono-1 NBC Sports

4 p.m.: Motoamerica Superbike FS1

5 p.m.: Superstar Racing: Camping World SRX Series CBS

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Game 13, teams TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

11:10 a.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota MLB

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Texas FS1

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28

7:10 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Washington at Dallas CBS

Cycling

3:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Football, Australian rules

2:30 a.m.: AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide FS1

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf

Gymnastics

1 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC

Lacrosse, men

5 p.m.: PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC NBC Sports

Rugby

7 p.m.: MLR: San Diego at Austin FS1

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Wales vs. Denmark ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Austria ABC

2:30 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC ESPN

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root

Track and field

6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix ESPN2

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Pocono Green 225 NBC Sports

11 a.m.: NHRA Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

10:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets MLB

11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

1:05 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN

Boxing

3 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1

Cycling

4:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Rugby

5 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic ESPN

Noon: Euros 2021: Belgium vs. Portugal ABC

1:55 p.m.: Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil Fox 28

Track and field

4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories