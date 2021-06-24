On the Air
Thu., June 24, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2 ESPN2
3 p.m.: ARCA Series: AnywhereIsPossible 200 FS1
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: MLB draft combine MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
Noon: NBA draft combine ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee TNT
Golf
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf
Gymnastics
5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
Lacrosse, high school boys
10 a.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD ESPNU
Lacrosse, men
5 p.m.: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Atlas LC NBC Sports
MMA
6 p.m.: Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky SHO
7 p.m.: PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights ESPN2
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF FS1
Track and field
2 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2
5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2
8 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series FS1
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series FS1
11 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup: NASCAR Race at Pocono-1 NBC Sports
4 p.m.: Motoamerica Superbike FS1
5 p.m.: Superstar Racing: Camping World SRX Series CBS
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Game 13, teams TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
11:10 a.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Texas FS1
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Washington at Dallas CBS
Cycling
3:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Football, Australian rules
2:30 a.m.: AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf
Gymnastics
1 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC
Lacrosse, men
5 p.m.: PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC NBC Sports
Rugby
7 p.m.: MLR: San Diego at Austin FS1
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Wales vs. Denmark ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Italy vs. Austria ABC
2:30 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC ESPN
8 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root
Track and field
6 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix ESPN2
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Pocono Green 225 NBC Sports
11 a.m.: NHRA Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
10:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets MLB
11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
1:05 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
Boxing
3 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1
Cycling
4:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior Players Championship Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Rugby
5 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic ESPN
Noon: Euros 2021: Belgium vs. Portugal ABC
1:55 p.m.: Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil Fox 28
Track and field
4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
