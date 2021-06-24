Spokane Valley Fire roundup: While carbon monoxide detectors save lives, this one mysteriously sounded for unknown reason

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Crews with the Spokane Valley Fire Department are no stranger to 911 calls prompted by beeping carbon monoxide detectors. More often than not, the detector is simply beeping because it is at the end of its life and needs to be replaced. Sometimes, however, the devices are key to keeping people from becoming sick after exposure to the odorless gas.

A recent call received by firefighters, however, was perplexing. A resident in the area of Augusta Avenue and University Road called at 10:33 p.m. on June 18 to report that their CO alarm was sounding. Firefighters used their detection equipment to check the gas levels inside the duplex and found levels of about 45 parts per million, with the highest levels detected on the second floor, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

However, the resident reported having no natural gas appliances, said no one had been cooking and no cars had been running in the garage. Avista Utilities was called, but was unable to find a source for the gas. The residents were advised to contact their landlord and not stay in the home until the source of the gas was located, Happy said.

Other calls from June 14-20

June 14: An illegal fire was reported in the 1600 block of South Blake Road at 10:09 a.m. The crew found a man standing near a burning pile of green tree branches with a gas can nearby. It was explained that there is a burn ban in place and burning yard debris is always illegal. The man told firefighters that he didn’t know and had been burning his yard debris for years. He put the fire out with a garden hose. A small brush fire was reported behind the Eagle Ridge Apartments in the 2400 block of North Cherry Street at 5:02 p.m. Crews put water on the fire and dug a fire line around it. An illegal fire was reported in the 700 block of North Conklin Road at 8:54 p.m. Residents were having a bonfire and were informed about the burn ban.

June 16: A neighbor reported possibly hearing an explosion from a neighbor’s house in the 16500 block of East Valleyway Avenue at 10:55 a.m. Crews checked the home, but found no indication of a problem, only a dog asleep on the couch.

June 17: A fire was reported at the intersection Shannon Avenue and Houk Road at 11:26 a.m. The fire was smoldering when crews arrived, but had burned some vegetation near a railroad line and damaged an apartment complex fence. The fire was pointed out by a UPS driver.

June 18: A dumpster fire was reported in the 16100 block of East Broadway Avenue at 8:17 a.m. The crew discovered a trash bag with smoldering potting soil inside. A fire was reported in the 10900 block of East 28th Avenue at 2:41 p.m. Crews arrived to find burned paper and toilet paper inside a porta potty. Two children were seen leaving the area at the time of the fire. A possible illegal fire was reported in the 1800 block of South Bettman Road at 10:22 p.m. The residents were burning seasoned firewood in an approved fire pit, but the fire was illegal because of the current burn ban. A possible illegal fire was reported in the 14000 block of East Eighth Avenue at 10:59 p.m. The homeowner had a small fire in a fire bit that was illegal because of the burn ban.

June 19: A single-car rollover crash was reported at Trent Avenue and Campbell Road at 3:56 a.m. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. A possible illegal fire was reported in the 1300 block of North Sunderland Road at 6:56 p.m. The homeowner was having a recreational fire and was unaware of the burn ban. An illegal fire was reported in the 10900 block of East Mission Avenue at 11:04 p.m. The homeowner had what would normally be a legal fire in his fire pit and was unaware of the burn ban.

June 20: A resident in the 19700 block of East Deschutes Avenue called at 9:27 a.m. to report accidentally locking two dogs inside their car. The crew was able to unlock the car and free the dogs. An empty kayak was reported in the Spokane River near Barker Road at 11:41 a.m. The kayak was freed and removed from the river to be reunited with the owner. A possible illegal fire was reported in the 3200 block of South Raymond Circle at 10:50 p.m. The resident was burning wood pallets in an illegal fire pit. The resident was informed that burning wood pallets was illegal and there is a burn ban in place.

By the numbers: Firefighters responded to 432 calls the week of June 14-20, including 350 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 25 car crashes, two fire alarms triggered by dust, a baby accidentally locked inside a running vehicle and a blown transformer that started a fire.