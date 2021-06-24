Symphony announces outdoor concert lineup
UPDATED: Thu., June 24, 2021
The Spokane Symphony will perform three Wednesday evening concerts at local outdoor venues this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday .
“Words cannot express how happy the Spokane Symphony is to be returning to live music in Spokane,” Spokane Symphony executive director Jeff vom Saal said in a statement. “It’s been a long time, and we’ve missed playing music for everyone.”
The outdoor concert lineup is:
July 28 - “Sunset Symphony” at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. A selection of food from chef Chad White’s Mediterranean menu along with a variety of Arbor Crest wines will be available for purchase. The event is 21 and older, and no outside food or drink will be allowed. General admission: $25; assigned seating: $55.
Aug. 11 - Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. First Ave. Tickets are $18 for general admission and free for children younger 18. For $10 more, patrons will be able to choose from a selection of sandwiches including a Greek chicken wrap, Southwest turkey wrap or Sonnenberg’s Italian sausage.
Aug 25 - Beacon Hill Catering & Events, 4848 E. Valley Springs Road. Tickets are $62 and include a catered gourmet picnic meal. Beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.
All three concerts start at 7 p.m.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit spokanesymphony.org.
