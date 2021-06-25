Washington needs some 100,000 more COVID-19 vaccinations initiated to meet 70% goal

More than 100,000 residents still need to initiate the COVID-19 vaccination process to meet the statewide goal of 70% or more of residents 16 and over getting one shot.

As of Friday, 68.2% of Washington residents 16 and older have received a least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Spokane County, the vaccine rate lags behind the statewide rate but does continue to gradually increase.

As of Wednesday, 52.2% of the Spokane County population 12 and over have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This figure is up from 52% of that same population with one dose as of June 21.

If you’re looking for a place to get vaccinated, visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX-HELP. Many local pharmacies and grocery stores have COVID-19 vaccine available without an appointment.

Local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional death.

There have been 664 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 36 patients hospitalized in Spokane County with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 31 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.