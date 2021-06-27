The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., June 27, 2021

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6:10 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix …………………………………….. ESPN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Croatia vs. Spain …………………………………. ESPN

Noon: Euros 2021: France vs. Switzerland ……………………….. ESPN

5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia …………………… FS1

Tennis

8:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ……………………………………… ESPN2

3 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ……………………….. ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant ……………………………………………………. 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………. 700 AM

