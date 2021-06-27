On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., June 27, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6:10 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix …………………………………….. ESPN
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Croatia vs. Spain …………………………………. ESPN
Noon: Euros 2021: France vs. Switzerland ……………………….. ESPN
5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia …………………… FS1
Tennis
8:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ……………………………………… ESPN2
3 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon ……………………….. ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant ……………………………………………………. 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………. 700 AM
