Record heat in Spokane on Sunday, as scorching week begins

Temperatures on Sunday reached a record high in Spokane, but that likely won’t be the last heat-related milestone to fall.

Spokane reached 102 degrees on Sunday after a 98-degree day on Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. That tied a daily record set in the midst of a 2015 heat wave that broke after two days. Coeur d’Alene also reached 102 degrees, but the National Weather Service uses a different measurement for its records and it won’t be known whether Sunday’s heat was record-setting until Monday, according to the office in Spokane.

The hottest day of the week is likely to be Tuesday, as a dome of heat remains over the region.

The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday’s high would reach 110 degrees, the hottest it’s ever been in Spokane.

Other areas clocking in with record-breaking heat Sunday were Ephrata and Omak, at 109 degrees; and Lewiston and Wenatchee, at 107 degrees.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of the region through 7 p.m. Thursday. A red flag warning, indicating high winds and the potential for wildfire danger, will be in place during the day Monday for much of the Columbia Basin, stretching south and west from Spokane.

The city of Spokane has opened cooling shelters at the Looff Carrousel building in Riverfront Park, as well as several branches of the Spokane Public Library. The East Side, Hillyard and Indian Trail libraries will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The South Hill library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spokane Valley will also have cooling shelters open beginning Monday. Broadway Elementary, at 11016 E. Broadway Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Partners, at 10814 E. Broadway Ave., will be open until 7 p.m. Opportunity Presbyterian Church at 202 N. Pines Road will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Spokane Valley library branches will also be open.

Forecasters are not predicting much overnight relief from the heat. Overnight lows are expected to only reach the low 70s overnight through Friday.