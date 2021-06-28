Big recruiting day for Washington State capped with commitment from Lakewood’s Jakobus Seth

When Monday began, Washington State’s 2022 football recruiting class was four players deep. By the time it ended, that number had grown to six.

Approximately 13 hours after the Cougars picked up a commitment from Squalicum (Bellingham) High running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker, another in-state prospect pledged to Nick Rolovich and WSU.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Arlington, Washington, “edge” rusher Jakobus Seth joined the Cougars’ 2022 class, quietly announcing his commitment on Instagram with numerous photos of his recent visit to Pullman.

It looks like #WSU has pulled in a second in-state commitment today. This one comes from 6-3, 272-pound “Edge” rusher Jakobus Seth, of Lakewood High. Three-star prospect also had an Oregon State offer. pic.twitter.com/X9I9AqVd9b — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) June 29, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 281-pound prospect was offered by the Cougars on March 10 and chose WSU over Pac-12 North rival Oregon State, which offered Seth on June 23 – a day that coincided with his official visit in Pullman.

“I can’t wait to continue my education and athletic career in crimson and grey!” Seth posted on Instagram. “… I appreciate the sacrifices my family has made for me behind the scenes to help put me in the position I’m in today.”

Seth, who’s considered the No. 28 recruit in the state , has spent the past three years playing both sides of the ball for Lakewood High, excelling as a tight end and defensive lineman. During the shortened 2021 season, Seth had 25 total tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and one sack. His only reception of the season went for a 10-yard touchdown.

On the heels of helping lead Lakewood to an unbeaten season, Seth was recently named to the 2A All-Wesco League first team as a tight end and defensive lineman. As a sophomore, Seth registered three sacks and 8½ tackles for loss. According to the Everett Herald, he also holds numerous school records in the weight room.

Schlenbaker and Seth are the latest examples of Rolovich’s push to increase WSU’s recruiting base in the state. Of the six players committed to the Cougars in the ’22 class, three come from Washington. Hudson Cedarland, a linebacker from Gig Harbor, is the other Washingtonian to have recently pledged to WSU.