Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph J. Aguero Metra and Shelby M. Coates, both of Spokane.

Noah D. Ott, of Spokane, and Megan E. Stafford, of Spokane Valley.

Erik A. Krantz and Samantha W. Hensch, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary D. Anderson and Sierra L. McCanna, both of Spokane Valley.

Cory G. Mack and Kacee C. Malmanger, both of Spokane Valley.

Cole A. Telin and Sydney A. Luedtke, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael V. Hernandez and Ashley L. Edwards, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Sanchez and Miranda A. L. Ellars, both of Mead.

Robyn E. Wright, of Spokane, and Jacques G. Thillet, of Bristol, Conn.

Charles C. Wodetzki, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Nina P. Korchemnaya, of Spokane.

Chad P. Stevens and Lee M. Thompson, both of Colbert.

Christopher A. Boice, of Lakeland, Fla., and Sabra Mann, of Pinellas Park, Fla.

Andrew C. Libby and Jerilyn M. Little, both of Gilbert, Ariz.

Daniel J. France and Laura K. Palma, both of Albany, Ore.

Matthew G. Sanson and Emmy T. Pollock, both of Spokane.

Steven E. Vitcovich and Rondi Y. Beyer, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. McElfish, of Spokane and Nicole J. R. Law, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JP 509 Properties LLC v. Ashley J. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Johnathan Chrusoskie, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holman, Jared C. and Cinthia Q.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

James Ben, 24; $250 restitution, 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Keman L. Rhone, 26; $15 fine, 22 months in prison with credit given for 89 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree kidnapping-domestic violence, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of violation of order.

Timothy W. Sims, 31; $15 fine, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Samantha J. Rutherford, 29; 120 days in jail with credit given for 120 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.

Joshua S. Skog, 35; 93 days in a prison-based alternative, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence.

Christopher S. Linssen, 34; $43.07 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Douglas A. Ponder, 69; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Richard S. Temple, 58; no penalties, after pleading guilty to attempted money laundering.

Shaina M. Hutchings, 31; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony J. Derr, 44; $1,300 restitution, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael J. Devenere, 39; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Johnathan L. Cox, 46; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Jake F. Nevin, 25; one day in jail, hit and run attended vehicle, driving with suspended license, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Thomas P. Still, 33; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kalvyn J. Luzarraga, 27; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Crystal R. Wilson, 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, three counts of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kurtis Hand, 27; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Robert W. Hemphill, 44; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and two counts of third-degree theft.

Noah D. Wellington, 32; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Joseph S. Wood, 49; $1,670.50 fine, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brian E. Zahn, 40; 125 days in jail with credit given for 125 days served, 12 months probation, harassment.