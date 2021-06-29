Gonzaga’s Mark Few assisting USA Basketball’s Select Team

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few will be part of the coaching staff for USA Basketball’s Select Team.

It’s the second time Few has helped the select team, which will work with the national team as it prepares for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the select team, assisted by Few and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley.

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich is the head coach of the national team. He’s assisted by Golden State coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Few assisted the select team when the national team was preparing for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

The U.S. Olympic team, which finalized its 12-player roster earlier this week, begins training camp Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The U.S. will play five exhibition games at Mandalay Bay, including a July 10 matchup against Nigeria. Washington State forward Efe Abogidi and former WSU guard Ike Iroegbu are among 49 players at training camp competing for spots on Nigeria’s Olympic team.

Few has had several stints with USA Basketball. He was one of nine assistants for Popovich at the national team’s 2018 minicamp in Las Vegas. Few was head coach of the U.S. team that finished third in the 2015 Pan American Games and he assisted Billy Donovan as the U.S. won a gold medal at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Tournament.

Preliminary play for basketball at the Summer Olympics will be July 25-Aug. 2. The quarterfinals begin Aug. 3.