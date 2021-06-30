From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon M. Roberson and Danielle N. Robinson, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony J. Memeo and Maryna V. Kincheva, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Howard and Samantha R. Shapiro, both of Spokane.

Connor M. McGhee and Caitlin S. Tucker, both of Spokane.

Ronald A. Riek and Rebekah R. Berto, both of Spokane.

Michael V. Buu and Klara M. Moller, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Zachary Roberts v. Benjamin Tillotson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Christian Hoover, et al., v. Royce Hendrickson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Magdi Gergawy v. United States Bakery Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Mark P. Wittman v. Russell S. McLeod, complaint for breach of contract and settlement agreement.

Jamie Madore v. Carleigh Swonke, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Austin Owens v. Rick Tannehill, complaint for fraud, rescission and Consumer Protection Act Violation

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wilson, Chanel L. and John W., II

Doerr, Robin J. and Jeffrey S.

Reitz, Nichole L. and Daniel E.

Akbarova, Yegana A. Z. and Guseynov, Ali A.

Guinn, Ethan and King, Noelle

Dehler, Jessica E. and Patino, Andres G.

Graham, Courtney E. and Zachary C.

Cady, Mariah L. and Horan, Dylan T.

Shier, Lisa R. and Spencer V.

Holmes, Merry A. and Clayton O.

Parsons, Alysia G. and Ingari, James C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Trevor J. Roybal, 28; 22 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jaime L. Alvarez, 35; 18 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Kenneth H. Bard, 49; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license.

Emily A. Baum, 37; 13 days in jail, theft.

Danny J. Bingham, 57; seven days in jail, indecent exposure.

Laurel E. Broxton, 31; 13 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Shawn M. Moller, 47; nine days in jail with credit given for third-degree driving with suspended license.

Sheryl A. Hartz, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving with suspended license.

John P. Luna, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Tyler J. Keiper, 30; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 18 months probation, two counts of third-degree driving with suspended license.

Zechariah Krogen-Curtin, 35; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Joe A. Ballard, 36; 180 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, two counts of first-degree driving with suspended license.

Michael B. Buckless, 51; 364 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Erik S. Bocook, 41; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for one day served, converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring and six days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shadey L. Dickinson, 28; $750 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kyler R. L. Ford, 24; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.