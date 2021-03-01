The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Fishing and Hunting correction

UPDATED: Mon., March 1, 2021

Fishing and Hunting report inaccurate

In Thursday’s Fishing and Hunting report, there were two inaccuracies. Washington fishing licenses are good through March 31; And the Quincy Chamber Fishing Derby on Burke Lake has been canceled. The derby has been scaled back to accommodate just children. Registration is not required. Information on fishing licenses and the  derby were inaccurate due to a reporter’s error.

