Fishing and Hunting correction
UPDATED: Mon., March 1, 2021
Fishing and Hunting report inaccurate
In Thursday’s Fishing and Hunting report, there were two inaccuracies. Washington fishing licenses are good through March 31; And the Quincy Chamber Fishing Derby on Burke Lake has been canceled. The derby has been scaled back to accommodate just children. Registration is not required. Information on fishing licenses and the derby were inaccurate due to a reporter’s error.
