Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs collect WCC weekly honors

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs swept the WCC’s weekly awards.

Kispert, a 6-foot-7 senior wing, was named player of the week for the third time this season. He had 25 points in a win over Santa Clara and 24 in a Senior Night victory over Loyola Marymount.

Kispert made 9 of 18 3-pointers and 55.2% of his shots in the two games. He was 8 of 8 at foul line, collected 12 rebounds and had four steals.

Kispert is 17th in program history with 1,459 career points, just ahead of Derek Raivio’s 1,456. Kispert also moved past Raivio into sixth place with 247 career 3-pointers. No. 5 Josh Perkins made 251.

Suggs was selected WCC freshman of the week for the 10th time in 14 weeks.

The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in two victories. Suggs was close to a triple-double against Santa Clara with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Suggs is first in the WCC in steals, fourth in assists and field-goal percentage, 11th in scoring and 13th in rebounding.