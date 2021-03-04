Menu
Thu., March 4, 2021
Baseball
College: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 3 p.m. Nonconference: Seattle U at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Idaho State at Eastern Washington, noon. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 7 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Idaho at Montana, Eastern Washington at Idaho State, both 6 p.m.
Cross Country
College: Washington State at Pac-12 Championship in Seattle, 11 a.m.
Football
High school: GSL: Shadle Park vs. Rogers at Union Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; Mead at Central Valley, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, West Valley at Othello, Ferris at University, all 7; Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 7:30.
Lacrosse
College: Nonconference: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 3 p.m.
Softball
College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Northwest Nazarene (DH), 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Idaho State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 1:30 p.m. Nonconference: Seattle U at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 3 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
