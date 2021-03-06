College baseball:

From staff reports

Kyle Manzardo rapped out two hits, boosting his hitting streak to 27 games, and also drove in two runs for Washington State in a 14-7 victory over Seattle in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman on Saturday.

Justin Van De Brake and Jake Meyer were both 3 for 5 with two RBIs for WSU, which matched a season best with 16 hits against five Redhawks pitchers. Gunner Gouldsmith and Jack Smith had two hits apiece for the Cougars (9-1).

Bryce Moyle struck out five in 2⅔ innings of relief to earn the victory.

Gavin Rork went 3 for 3 in the leadoff spot for Seattle (4-5).

WSU trailed 5-3 before tying the score in the fifth. A four-run sixth inning put the Cougs in front to stay.

Gonzaga 7, Portland 0: Sophomore pitcher William Kempner struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in eight innings in his first career start as the Bulldogs (5-5) defeated the Pilots (3-5) in nonconference play.

Brett Harris finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a walk and an RBI, and Guthrie Morrison and Stephen Lund drove in two runs apiece. Morrison, whose two-run double gave GU a 3-0 lead in the third, and Grayson Sterling had two hits apiece.