Upcycled Life: Kintsugi repair

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Fixing a broken item can be an act of art in itself.

While not all repairs return the object to its original functionality, creative repairs can bring new life and beauty to the item. Kintsugi is a Japanese technique using lacquer and powdered gold, silver or platinum to repair broken pottery.

Using a quick-set epoxy and powdered mica is an inexpensive and simple take on kintsugi repair.

Start by mixing a very small amount of the two-part epoxy. Add a small portion of powdered mica. Stir to mix working quickly.

Apply the mixture to one side of the break with a toothpick. Press and hold the pieces together for a few minutes.

The mixture should squeeze out slightly and make a beautiful line. Resist the urge to touch or adjust the ridge as the epoxy sets quickly and could leave fingerprints or unintended marks.

Let it cure to the directions on the epoxy.

It’s not recommended to use repaired objects with food or beverage, but they make beautiful vessels for holding flowers and other items.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage, a creative reuse center in Spokane. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable to everyone. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.