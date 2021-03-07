Area roundup: Washington State baseball’s win streak snapped at six games
UPDATED: Sun., March 7, 2021
Four Seattle University pitchers held Washington State batters to six hits, and the Redhawks collected a 6-2 victory in the teams’ series finale Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Gunner Gouldsmith was 3 for 4 and scored a run for WSU (9-2). Cougar first baseman Kyle Manzardo walked and drove in a run, but he went hitless in four at-bats to snap a 27-game hitting streak, one game shy of tying the school record.
Morgan White pitched five scoreless innings for Seattle (5-5) to earn the win.
Gonzaga 8, Portland 1: Brett Harris keyed two productive innings for the Bulldogs in a victory at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Harris’ two-run single sparked a five-run first inning, and he added a two-run double in a three-run fourth. He finished 3 for 4.
Mason Marenco added three hits for Gonzaga (6-5).
Gonzaga hurler Alex Gomez allowed just two hits in six innings, and he struck out two and walked one.
Women’s basketball
Whitworth 67, Puget Sound 62: Macey Morales scored a team-high 16 points, and the Pirates held on for the Northwest Conference win.
Quincy McDeid added 13 points and five rebounds for Whitworth (4-4 NWC), which carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kate Minnehan scored 18 points for the Loggers (5-6), who suited only six players.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.