Area roundup: Washington State baseball’s win streak snapped at six games

From staff reports

Four Seattle University pitchers held Washington State batters to six hits, and the Redhawks collected a 6-2 victory in the teams’ series finale Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Gunner Gouldsmith was 3 for 4 and scored a run for WSU (9-2). Cougar first baseman Kyle Manzardo walked and drove in a run, but he went hitless in four at-bats to snap a 27-game hitting streak, one game shy of tying the school record.

Morgan White pitched five scoreless innings for Seattle (5-5) to earn the win.

Gonzaga 8, Portland 1: Brett Harris keyed two productive innings for the Bulldogs in a victory at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Harris’ two-run single sparked a five-run first inning, and he added a two-run double in a three-run fourth. He finished 3 for 4.

Mason Marenco added three hits for Gonzaga (6-5).

Gonzaga hurler Alex Gomez allowed just two hits in six innings, and he struck out two and walked one.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth 67, Puget Sound 62: Macey Morales scored a team-high 16 points, and the Pirates held on for the Northwest Conference win.

Quincy McDeid added 13 points and five rebounds for Whitworth (4-4 NWC), which carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kate Minnehan scored 18 points for the Loggers (5-6), who suited only six players.